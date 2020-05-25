We Don’t Have Money To Import Food, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerian farmers to increase their food production as Nigeria has ‘no money’ for food importation.

Mr Buhari gave his advice to the farmers while addressing journalists after observing this year’s ‘Eid’ prayer at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said the pandemic has affected both the developed and the developing countries.

“Nigerians can see that the COVID-19 has reduced us, both the developing and developed countries, to the same level,” he said.

He urged farmers to maximize the season of rainfall to increase food production.