We Don’t Know The Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors: FG

The federal government of Nigeria has stated that it is not under obligations to disclose the whereabouts of the Chinese doctors who came into the country to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus as they are not Nigeria’s guest but CEECC’s.

The health minister, Osagie Ehanire made this known during a media briefing on Thursday.

“I think not all of them were doctors and I heard that some of them are technicians, but they are staff of CCECC. The Ministry of Health is not their host, so we can’t always explain what happened to them or where they are. There seems to be a lot of interest in these doctors. But they are the staff of the company and I think that they are on a company Visa.

“I will be very happy if you don’t ask me about where they are because they are not really our guests. But we have been able to learn some things from them by interacting with them from their experience in their country and they did tell us and we shared ideas on what they did in their country in managing COVID-19,” Ehanire said.

The 15-member Chinese medical team made up of doctors, nurses, and laboratory technicians, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on April 8, 2020, with medical equipment worth about $1.5 million, and went in for two week quarantine period according to Covid-19 protocols.