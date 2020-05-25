We Don’t Want Bloodshed During Governorship Election In Edo: Chief Imam

Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdufatah Enabulele, appealed to the people of Edo avoid bloodshed during the political parties primary elections in the state.

According to the cleric, the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election coming up on June 22, must be peacefully observed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had scheduled the gubernatorial election in Edo for September 19.

Enabulele made the plea while speaking with Newsmen on Monday in Benin.

He said, “The Edo and Ondo elections are almost coming up at the same time, hence there is political tension in both states now due to their political differences.

“We are appealing that they should understand it is God that gives power, which as Muslims, we put them in prayers during the Ramadan.

“President Muhammadu Buhari also has a big role to play in this regard. He is the commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and he is the most senior leader of the (APC).

“The president must not be silent, he should use his power and authority to ensure that there is equity and fair play during the primaries of these two states.

“Buhari should be able to call all the parties involved to order so that there will be peace and tranquillity in Edo and Ondo states.

”For us in Edo, we have been enjoying peace and we want to continue in this regard,” Enebulele said.