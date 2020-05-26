We Need To Review How We Conduct Weddings: Daddy Freeze

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has expressed that there is a need to review how weddings are conducted in Nigeria.

He aired this view while reacting to Soso Soberekon‘s statement that he would be asking for a refund if he attends a wedding and the couples go-ahead to divorce.

Citing example of people getting married during the Coronavirus pandemic in a low key style, Daddy Freeze expressed that this should be the recipe for weddings after the current pandemic.

