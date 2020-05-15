We Should Never Forget We Are All Going To Die Someday – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie has come out to remind fans that everybody will die someday.

The popular actor further added that none is superior to the other as we all belong to dust.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 14th May.

Read Also: Yul Edochie Reveals What His Dad Did To Him After Telling Him He Wanted An Electrical Shop Instead Of School

The popular actor contested the last gubernatorial poll in Anambra.

He said:

We are all equal.

And we are all going to die someday.

We should never forget that.