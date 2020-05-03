We Will Get Through Pandemic In Great Shape: Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the country and its people will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger.

The vice president said this on Saturday during his interaction at the 2020 edition of ‘The Platform’ themed “Nigeria’s battle against COVID-19” organised by the Covenant Christian Centre.

The May 2020 edition featured virtual participants without a live audience as a result of the global pandemic.

Read Also: Buhari Seriously Concerned About Lockdown Challenges: Osinbajo

In a statement issued by his spokesperson Laolu Akande, the vice president was quoted as saying, “We will get through this much stronger economically and much stronger as a people because of our resilience. There are a lot of challenges but they offer significant opportunities for us to turn things around.

“I am very confident that Nigerians, with our resilience, our strength and our innovation, we will go through this in great shape.”