Weightlifting: ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Breaks World Record (Video)

Icelandic actor and strongman, Hafthor Bjornsson, has set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501kg) at Thor’s Power Gym in Iceland.

Bjornsson, who played the role of Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall, who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500kg.

READ ALSO – Game Of Thrones Actor Andrew Dunbar Dies On Christmas Eve

The event was streamed live on ESPN, and Bjornsson, 31, lifted the barbell that was bending and straining under the weights, holding it for two seconds before letting go and roaring in delight.

Watch Video Here: