Wetin Entertainers Go Chop This Season? – Eniola Badmus Laments

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has lamented the ban on social gathering by the government.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Friday, the screen diva lamented how entertainers are expected to survive amid the ban.

Read Also: Eniola Badmus Reveals Her Wish For April; Gives Update On Her Health Condition

However, she thanked people who have been blessing celebrities by praying that God continues to richly bless them also.

She wrote:

Wetin we entertainers go chop this season? May God bless everyone blessing is because we can not afford to put ourselves at risk.

May God help us all.