What I Discovered About My Business Since I Started Paying Tithe – Toke Makinwa

By
Temitope Alabi
-

 

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared the difference she noticed since she started posting her tithe.

According to Toke, God doesn’t need tithe from people.

Her post on Twitter reads: ” The power of “first fruit”, while I think paying tithes/giving your first fruit is a personal journey/conviction, I can’t help but boast in God. Every business venture I have ever gone into, I pay my first fruit not because he needs it, but it’s my way of partnering with God”.

She added: “It is a personal thing, (Tithe/first fruit), but when he says “where there’s a casting down, there’ll be a lifting up”, he was talking about me, God takes my matter way too serious and I can’t thank him enough”.

