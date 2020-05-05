What I Discovered About My Business Since I Started Paying Tithe – Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared the difference she noticed since she started posting her tithe.

According to Toke, God doesn’t need tithe from people.

Read Also: Lockdown: If Kano Governor Wants To Gamble With Lives, He Should Keep It There: Toke Makinwa

Her post on Twitter reads: ” The power of “first fruit”, while I think paying tithes/giving your first fruit is a personal journey/conviction, I can’t help but boast in God. Every business venture I have ever gone into, I pay my first fruit not because he needs it, but it’s my way of partnering with God”.

She added: “It is a personal thing, (Tithe/first fruit), but when he says “where there’s a casting down, there’ll be a lifting up”, he was talking about me, God takes my matter way too serious and I can’t thank him enough”.

The power of “first fruit”, while I think paying tithes/giving your first fruit is a personal journey/conviction, I can’t help but boast in God. Every business venture I have ever gone into, I pay my first fruit not because he needs it, but it’s my way of partnering with God — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) May 4, 2020