“What Is Seyi?” – BBNaija Star, Tacha Asks Omashola On Insta Live

BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Tacha, in an Instagram live chat with Omashola, questioned the existence of co-star, Seyi Awolowo.

During the live session, a fan asked the serial entrepreneur for her opinion about the grandson of the late nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo

Reacting to the question, Tacha playfully said;

“What is Seyi?

“is that a noun?

“I don’t know what that is“

Omashola also asked the serial entrepreneur if she meant every word she said about him when she was asked to pick one housemate and tell them something good about them.

The serial entrepreneur gave an affirming reply.

Watch the videos below:

Ok I got some videos I recorded but the live was too long 2hrs+ enjoy this, shola asked Tacha if she meant wat she said about him ,wen she was asked to pick one housemate and tell them something good abt them

PS: shola was blushing again🤣#Tacha pic.twitter.com/pXeki1pjBf — BellahPowers🔱🦄 (@bellahtyrah) May 17, 2020