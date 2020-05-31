What You Are Born To Do Is More Important Than What People Think You Should Be Doing: Harrysong

Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has come out to dish a piece of advise to his fans.

The singer while speaking via a short piece on his platform advised that what people are born to do is much more important than what people think they should be doing.

The talented singer made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 31st May.

He wrote: “Wat u are born to do is much more important than what people think u should be doing.”