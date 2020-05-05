“When I Was Growing Up, All The Petty Armed Robbers Were Igbos” – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has caused a stir online after she took a swipe at Igbos in Nigeria.

Olunloyo initially stated that Igbo girls are the least educated in the country before she went on to attack their men.

The controversial journalist tweeted;

”When I was growing up in 1973 all the petty armed robbers were Igbos and they were led by one huge monster called Oyenusi a Yoruba master armed robber who was executed by the feds. He once said the Igbo boys were the only mumus he could draw into his crime gang. C: @PoliceNG“

See her tweet below: