When It Pays Off, You Will Understand Power Of Consistency, Illbliss Tells Fans

Popular Nigeria rapper, Illbliss also known as ‘Oga Boss’ has come out to drop a powerful message to fans about consistency.

The indigenous rapper in his address tells fans that they wouldn’t understand the power of consistency until it finally pays off.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 21st May.

The popular singer is one of the few indigenous rappers to have been in the game for over a decade.

He wrote;

When it pays off you will understand the power of consistency