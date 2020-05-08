When You Post Your Problems On Social Media, 4 Things Are Likely To Happen: Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has highlighted the four things that are likely to happen when people post their problems on social media.

Read Also: Wike Will Handle Nigeria 100 Times Better Than Buhari, Says Omokri

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he stated that in most cases, people would be entertained, gossip, make mockery then read and move on.

He wrote:

When you post problems on social media, 4 things are likely:

* People are entertained

* People gossip

* People mock you, or

* People read and move on

Better to call someone you can confide in (parent, pastor, sibling, friend) and talk it over

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets