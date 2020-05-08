Where Women Gather Together, Failure Is Impossible – Tacha Tells Mercy

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide and fellow ex-housemate, Mercy Eke may have buried their hatchets and become friends according to latest event.

The duo have signed an endorsement deal with the same digital company.

Shortly after Mercy announced her own deal, Tacha who is widely viewer as a rival to the latter took to her comment section to write: ‘wherever women gather together, failure is impossible.

We hope their fans who have pitched their tents separately have seen this.

See screenshot below: