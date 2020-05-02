WHO To Commence Vaccine Trials In Nigeria

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that Nigeria has expressed interest to be part of the global solidarity trial of the vaccines being developed to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

The Officer in charge, WHO Nigeria and member of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Fiona Braka, said this on Friday in Abuja, at the 24th joint national briefing of the committee.

Dr. Braka revealed that efforts have begun for the vaccine trial to begin in Nigeria.

She also said that 89 vaccines are being developed globally, including seven in clinical evaluation and several therapeutics in clinical trials to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.