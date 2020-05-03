Who Would Arrest Police If They Refuse To Observe Social Distancing In Their Patrol Vans?

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie simply known and addressed as Erigga Money has raised a serious question about social distancing enforcement.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Sunday, the singer queried who would arrest police officers if they refuse to observe social distancing in their patrol vans.

He further queried how many officers are supposed to be in a patrol van.

Read Also: Social Distance From People Who Only Want To Take From You, Yemi Alade Tells Fans

He raised the question following the order by some states where lockdown has been eased that public vehicles should not convey more than 60 per cent of their capacities to practice social distancing.

He said, “So who go arrest police when no observe social distance in their van How many police suppose dey police van now, abi social distancing no concern them?”

So who go arrest police when no observe social distance in their van ? — Erigga (@erigganewmoney) May 3, 2020