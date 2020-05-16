Why Buhari Does Not Wear Face Mask: Presidency

The Nigerian presidency has denied that the country’s leader, Muhammadu Buhari, is breaking any safety rules by not wearing face masks.

The denial was made on Saturday, May 16 by Lauretta Onochia, Buhari’s aide on social media in a singular tweet.

According to Onochie, President Buhari has no need to wear face masks because he operates from his own safe environment within the presidential villa, Aso Rock.

Visitors, she said, are the ones expected to wear face masks to protect whoever they are visiting from catching whatever infections they may have.

One of the guidelines contained in a document signed by the secretary-general of the federation, Boss Mustapha, said Nigerians should always wear face masks in public places.

The directives by FG followed President Muhammdu Buhari’s easing of the lockdown earlier imposed especially in states like Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.