Why Churches Should Remain Closed: CAN President

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has maintained that churches will not open, despite increased pressure from leaders and members.

This was contained in a statement signed by CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, on Friday.

According to Ayokunle, the relaxation of lockdown had seen the country witnessed more coronavirus infection.

Also Read: FG Asks Churches, Mosques, Others To Submit Guidelines For Reopening

“Champions for the reopening of worship centres argue that if people had contracted the virus in the markets and other places, closing the church from worshipping becomes unreasonable!

“It is like using medicine after death! Furthermore, the church is more organised and a place of healing,” part of the statement read.

Ayokunle, therefore, urged “all churches to remain closed because the daily increasing infected people in Nigeria is dangerous for the survival of us all.”

He said that “the church needs to exercise restrain at this time so that we might not naively and overzealously plunge our members into regrettable destruction and sorrow.”