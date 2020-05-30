Why I Am Against Premarital Sex – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has taken to Twitter to reveal the reason he preaches against premarital and extramarital sex.

According to Omokri, this is because it ups the number of women who get an abortion.

”In 2017, 1.8 million Nigerian women had abortions. Paternity fraud is so high that the US Embassy requests armed guards before reading visa applicant’s DNA results. Premarital/extramarital sex have evil consequences. That is why I teach against it”