Why I Am Not Afraid Of Buhari – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has taken to social media to drag President Buhari.

According to Reno, he was asked why he slams the president so much and is not afraid o him.

Responding, Omokri said;

”Someone asked if I am not afraid of General @muhammadubuhari? Who is Buhari that I should be afraid of the inept ruler? Is he God? Other than plotting coup what has the fellow succeeded in his life? Does he have WAEC?

”If not for quota system, would he be a general? His own cows he cannot manage and one over-ambitious Bola Tinubu forced him on us because he thinks Buhari would hand over to him. Does Buhari’s own wife, who knows him best, respect him? Has she not said he is not in charge of his government? Fear my foot!”