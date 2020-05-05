Why I Feel Sorry For People That Are Hating On Me: Harrysong

Nigerian singer, Harrysong says he feels sorry for people who are hating and angry with him because the does not keep things to the heart for so long and forgets things easily.

Read Also: Harrysong Reveals His Plans For Nigerians If Elected As President

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he went on to share the story of how he once called a friend and was hailing him only for the friend to remind him that they had a fight the last time.

“Am so sorry for people that are hating on me, vexing with me, me da can forget something in one minute, I vex now, next minute I don greet u again, lol I have a baby heart o, I forget and move on like good mornin&good afternoon.”

“I called one of my old friends yesterday to check on him, I was hailing him, he was complaining lol, he now reminded me da we had a fight the last time we spoke, lol, Choi I don forget.”

am so sorry for people that are hating on me, vexing with me, me da can forget something in one minute, I vex now, next minute I don greet u again,lol I ve a baby heart o,I forget and move on like good mornin&good afternoon — HARRYSONG (@iammrsongz) May 5, 2020