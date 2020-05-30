Why I May Postpone My Birthday – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has revealed the one reason she may postpone her birthday this year.

According to the actress, she is hoping the world will be okay before November else she may need to postpone celebrating her birthday.

In her words;

”Maybe by my birthday the world will be ok, November is the deadline, if not I’ll postpone celebrating the new age, I’ll reduce my age by one year cos this year was on pause”

