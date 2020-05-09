‘Why I Snitched On My Gang Members To Get A Lighter Jail Sentence’ – American Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (Video)

American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, in a recent Instagram live video, opened up on the reason he snitched on his gang members for a lesser jail sentence.

The rapper was arrested and sentenced in December 2019 after he testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

The rapper was able to get an early release and leniency from charges that could have subjected him to a mandatory minimum 37 years in prison.

During the live session which had a massive crowd of over 2 Million viewers, the ‘Gooba’ rapper admitted to snitching and ratting out his gang members.

Tekashi told his fans,

“Where was the loyalty when you was sleeping with my baby mother?” asks 6ix9ine. “Where was the loyalty when you were caught on the wire tap trying to kill me? Where was the loyalty when you tried to kidnap my mother? Where was the loyalty when you were stealing millions of dollars from me? Where was that? Who broke it first? I get it. Don’t fight fire with fire. I’m sorry. But what did I do wrong? Be loyal to n***as that’s fuckin my baby moms? Be loyal to n***as that kidnapped me, beat the shit out of me on video? I’m supposed to be loyal to that?”



Read Also: Tekashi 6ix9ine Releases First Song After Release From Prison

Watch the video below: