Why I Stopped Taking Kissing, Hugging Roles In Movies – Ali Nuhu

Popular Hausa born Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu has opened up on why he stopped taking movie roles that involved intimate scenes.

According to him his religion and culture are what is making him take the decision.

The actor made this known in a recent interview with the BBC.

Speaking, he said: “I come from the North, and I’m a Muslim. My culture and religion do not allow for that, so I stopped acting in scenes like that.

“People talk about it all over but I personally think it out as an ambassador of my culture and religion and stopped.”