Why I Took A Break From Music – Muma Gee

Singer Gift Iyumame Eke aka Muma Gee, in a new interview, has opened up on why she has been absent from the music scene for a while now.

In an interview with Sunday Sun, Muma Gee spoke on her decision to come back to the music scene saying;

”Practically, if you permit me to speak from another person’s point of view, I would describe the new Muma Gee as a sensational stylistic music icon, who is more contemporary and urbane, though Afrocentric as she promotes the African culture.

“Through her new genre, Soundafric, she is set to storm the world after the Covid19 lockdown. She is back hotter and better with her throwback Afro hair and trendy but classy fashionista outfits. I bet you can’t wait to feel the new me.

“Getting back to pushing my career is to me beyond a dream. It can be compared to fulfilling that divine responsibility of impacting lives positively through the messages in my songs, which is the primary reason God singled me out with this talent. I only took a break to build a family, which is another duty for me as a woman.”

On what she hopes to do to set herself apart from the fresh female talents heating up the industry, she said;

”I hope I don’t sound like a feminist, but I am so pleased at that, because it has always been my prayer for over two decades that more female talents should step up in this male-dominated music industry.

“And like you know, the Muma Gee brand has no competition for its uniqueness and dynamism. As a pacesetter, who created a genre of African music back then that some of these fresh females leveraged on, and by the grace of God, I don’t lack in the area of creativity.

“My Skilashi still dey tight wella’ and I am setting a fresh pace with my new sound, Soundafric. Finally, let me use this medium to wish all the female artistes good luck. The girl power flag must be raised higher till it gets to the summit.”