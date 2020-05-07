Why Men Have Side Chicks – IK Osakioduwa (video)

Popular media personality, IK Osakioduwa has expressed that men have side chicks because most times their wives don’t make them feel needed.

The media personality also revealed that he doesn’t believe in the concept of dating down.

Also Read: A Lot Of Men Can’t Handle A Successful Woman – Toke Makinwa

He maintained that when people are happy with people they are dating no matter their status, it simply means “dating differently”.

IK Osakioduwa stated this in an Instagram Live chat with TToke Makinwa on Wednesday night.

He made this comment as a reaction to Toke’s notion that most men can’t handle successful women no matter how much the woman tries to keep the relationship.

Watch the video below: