Why Most Countries Are Lifting Lockdown Restrictions: Shehu Sani

The former member representing Kaduna central in the national assembly, Shehu Sani says countries have started lifting the lockdown restrictions not because the pandemic has been fully defeated but simply because the economy has started to crumble.

He added that they are doing so because means of livelihood is important to life.

“Most of the countries lifting the Lockdown restrictions are not doing so because the virus has been literally defeated, but because the economy is crumbling & people & businesses are becoming bankrupt. This experience elevated livelihoods to the same level of importance as life.”