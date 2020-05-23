Why Olamide Is A Perfect Brand Ambassador For itel

The recent unveiling of Olamide as itel Mobile’s brand ambassador in Nigeria has opened up a new chapter for brand loyalists and lovers. In five words, it is a good move, and here’s why.

His announcement is the first pointer.

Attendees at the virtual unveiling ceremony held to officially welcome him to the itel family hailed his selection. The comments section bubbled and buzzed with excitement and thumbs up for itel and Olamide. The brand could have settled for anyone else – another blazing hip hop and street music act, but Olamide has a mass-market appeal and feel that users of the itel brand can definitely relate with.

Man is just too “lit”.

He is a great match for the itel Mobile brand, and they have so much in common, that their coming together is a no-brainer. The similarities (appeal, market acceptance, and more) have inspired a united team. For the streets and for the mass markets that drive their deliveries and existence. For the smartphone for everyone and the reliable and affordable products.

The versatility package.

Olamide is bringing versatility to the relationship in truckloads. He is blessed with an amazing talent base that aids interconnection and shared benefits for both brands. This is helped by the fact that he speaks a language itel’s community of brand lovers and fans can relate with. The voice of the streets is definitely about to get louder.

One more madt string.

Olamide’s carriage and appeal connects the participating brands on an amazing plane. These attributes are easy to spot in his craft and this alone will help in enhancing the connection between itel Mobile and her customers. It doesn’t get any better than this.

This partnership takes care of every interest – brand, and customers. It looks good not just on paper and it’s only a matter of time before everyone gets to see the great move itel Mobile made with choosing Olamide as the face and voice of the brand.