Why People Doubt My Relationship With Ike: Mercy Opens Up

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke says people don’t believe her relationship with fellow ex-housemate, Ike Onyema because ‘it’s too real.’

Speaking during an Instalive chat with TV host, Idia Aisien, she added that people don’t believe that they can be in a relationship and at the same time ‘be popping up and down.’

She said;

“People still doubt my relationship with Ike because it’s too real.
Because they don’t believe in something they don’t know, they don’t believe in our kind of relationship, love, whatever it may be.
They don’t believe in it, they don’t believe that someone like me and Ike can be together, do things and pop. And we are not trying to prove a point” she said.

