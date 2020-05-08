Why You Should Stop Hating People Of Other Religions: Reno Omokri

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri took to social media to give reasons for the hate shown towards people of other religions needs to stop.

Sharing his knowledge with his followers, Reno Omokri stated that the religion one practices today is mostly as a result of being born into it.

The lifestyle expert cum evangelist, in a lengthy post, urged his followers to stop hating people of other religions, even if that religion is an opposing one to the faith they practice.

See his full post below:

1-The vast majority of humanity are unaware that they are the product of other people’s choices. If you were born in Saudi, you would be a Muslim. If you were born to Jewish parents in Jerusalem, you would probably be a Jew#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #ReligiousProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

2-Less than 1% of Earth’s population chose their religion. Geography chose for them. And throughout their lives, those choices are reinforced by indoctrination. From cradle to grave, most of humanity are mere programmed robots#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

3-I am reminded of a book,The Pirate, by Harold Robbins. A Jew who lost his wife in a desert sandstorm, gave his son to an Arab family so the child would not die. The boy grew up to become a fanatical Muslim who was against Jews. #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

4-So stop hating people of other religions as yours. I take myself for example. With the strong love I have for God, if I were a Muslim, I would go to ANY extreme allowed by my religion, to project my faith. That‘s the programming#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

5-Last year, I was in Nepal and Cambodia, where I mingled with Buddhist priests. If I had been born in either country, who would have taught me Christ? These were descent men who feared God, but believed Him differently than I. #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

6-That I follow Christ today, is due to rejecting my mum’s Catholicism, and my dad’s Anglicanism. I read Scripture and Quran and chose Christ. Maybe because God called me. How many of Earth’s 7 billion people have that luxury?#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

7-I visited Ethiopia 7 times in 2019. With the pure Christianity I saw there, I had serious doubts that Christians and Muslims really understood their religion. Without Ethiopia, both Christianity and Islam would not have survived#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

8-If I hate those other religions, and call them infidel, as programming would have me do, they‘f hate me and reject Christ, who is the ONLY way. But if I understand them, they‘d open up, and perhaps want to understand my Saviour#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

9-As a Christian, you dont have the luxury of hating anyone, because Christ did not come to Earth to die for Christians. He came to die for the whole world. ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son’-John 3:16#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

10-That is why I appreciate men like @APOSTLESULEMAN. Born a Muslim. Studied to be a Malam. Read of Christ in Quran. Bought a Bible. Read it. Was unsatisfied. Learnt Greek and read it in original Greek and gave his life to Christ#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

11-Christ did not come to establish a religion. He came to reestablish man’s direct fellowship with God. Unknown to many so called Christians, the wisemen who visited Christ as a baby included Arabs and Persians. None was a Jew!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

12-I can say I believe Scripture from Job (the first book in Scripture is not Genesis. It is actually Job) to Revelation, because I investigated religion. But if you know nothing about other religions, how can you truly believe?#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020

13-In His lifetime, Christ mixed with Samaritans, Syrophoenicians, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Persians and possibly Edomites (Herod was an Edomite). And Scripture had this testimony about Him “He went around doing good”-Acts 10:38#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets #WorldProgramming — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 8, 2020