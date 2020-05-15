Widow Escapes Assassination In Ebonyi Community

An eighty-year-old widow, Mrs Regina Opoke has reportedly escaped assassination by a whisker with the culprit, Chima Edeh arrested and handed over to the police.

According to the chairman of the local government where the botched assassination took place, Hon Sunday Eze, the suspect was arrested by the villagers following a tip off.

Also, he said the motive for the assassination remains unknown.

Confirming the incident, the Catholic Priest of St Joseph Catholic Church, Eguho Ezzagu, Rev. Father Arinzechukwu Nkannebe who rescued the woman said:

“It was indeed terrible yesterday night with this ugly incident. One Mr.Chima Edeh from Onunweke Ubia set ablaze the house of a poor, wretched and childless old woman, Mrs Regina Opoke.

“This is high rate of heartless, wickedness and man’s inhumanity to fellow human being. A childless old woman, now homeless and naked now except the clothes she is wearing right now. This is terrible. Devilish.

“Thanks to God no life was lost. The guy has been apprehended by the youths. Let’s consider ourselves to be children of this childless old woman of about 80 years old.

“Always in the Church cleaning and sweeping the Church and compound. Taking charge of little children organization I formed to nurture our little ones in faith and good moral ( Sons and Daughters of St Joseph) every Saturday morning.

“A Ghana-must-go bag full of clothes I gave her sometime in January and a bag of rice I gave her last month and all her property burnt to ashes… I’m full of tears, the Rev. Father lamented.

Meanwhile, the culprit was apprehended by the villagers and taken to Ishielu Police Division.

Police Spokesman, Loveth Odah did not respond to requests for comment.