Wife Of Officer Charged With George Floyd’s Death Files For Divorce

Wife of Minneapolis Police officer charged in George Floyd’s death files for divorce.

Kellie Chauvin, through her attorney, expressed condolences to Floyd’s family and said she’s filed for dissolution of her marriage, ABC has confirmed.

Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes while arresting him on Monday. Floyd became unresponsive during the arrest and was later pronounced dead.

Three other officers were fired in connection to Floyd’s death, but they have not been taken into custody or charged as of Friday night.

