Wike Orders ‘Building Of School’ On Site Of Demolished Hotel

The Governor Nyesom Wike led Rivers State government has approved the construction of a primary school on the site of the demolished hotel building in the state.

Information Nigeria recalls that Prodest Hotel, Eleme, and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne, were demolished by the state government for allegedly violating the lockdown directives.

Also Read: ‘Shut Up And Go To Sleep’ – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Those Criticising Wike On Hotel Demolition

Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers commissioner for information and communication, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday.

Nsirim, while explaining the reason for demolition, said that the demolition was carried out in line with an executive order and to protect the state

He also revealed that one of the task force members that was attacked during the demolition had died.

The commissioner said the deceased died from injuries sustained in the attack.