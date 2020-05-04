Wike Places Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor LGAs On Total Lockdown

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has announced a 24-hour total lockdown and a dusk to dawn curfew in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

This decision came as part of the State Government’s measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Wike in a statewide broadcast said with the declaration, all residents of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas must stay at home.

This order is set to take effect on Thursday 7th May 2020 until further notice.

The governor warned all residents of the LGAs to comply with his directives