Wike Relaxes Lockdown Of P/Harcourt, Obio-Akpor For Six Days

Governor Nyesom Wike has relaxed the lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas of Rivers State for six days

The governor made this known during a state broadcast on Wednesday.

The relaxation of the lockdown in the two local governments is set to take effect on Thursday, May 21 2020.

He said the lockdown would be restored in the capital city on May 26.

He also reiterated that all entry point (land, air, and waterways) into Rivers State remain closed.

He also expressed that religious gatherings of more than 50 persons remain prohibited.