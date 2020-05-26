Wike Resumes Total Lockdown Of Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt Local Govts

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has announced the resumption of the total lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas from Wednesday 27th May 2020.

This was contained in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 26th May.

“In continuation of our struggle against the spread of COVID-19 in our State, we had planned to resume the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas from Wednesday 27th May 2020.

“However, after a comprehensive review of the measures we have taken and further considerations placed before us by well-meaning members of the public, the State Security Council has decided to cancel the proposed lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas.

“In essence, no part of Rivers State is or will be under any lockdown from this moment and this will be so, except where it becomes necessary again.

“As we all know, the regular washing of hands, religious wearing of face masks, keeping effective physical and social distance of between 1.5 to 2 meters from other people, completely avoiding touching of faces with unwashed hands, and cleaning of surfaces we regularly

“All bars, beer palours, or drinking joints, night-clubs, viewing centres, open markets and cinemas shall remain closed until further notice;

“Oil mill market in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area shall remain closed until further notice.”

