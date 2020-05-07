Wike Will Handle Nigeria 100 Times Better Than Buhari, Says Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has opined that Nigeria in the hands of a Nyesom Wike would have been much more better than Nigeria in the hands of an ‘inept creature like president Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further described Wike as a man whose passion, energy and personality are so refreshing.

He wrote:

Governor Wike is a man! His passion, energy and personality are so refreshing!

Nigeria in the hand of a Wike will be 100 times better than Nigeria in the hands of an inept creature like General @MBuhari

#BuhariTormentor