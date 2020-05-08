Will You Die If You Fix Nigeria, Yul Edochie Asks Nigerian Leaders

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie says he doesn’t understand why Nigerian leaders are looting the country dry.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he further queried if they are in a cult that forbids them from developing their countries.

He wrote: “I don’t understand. These Leaders who are looting our country dry, what’s really wrong? To fix all sectors of this country will cost less than what you people are stealing. Will you die if you fix Nigeria? Are you people in any cult that forbids you from developing our country? ”