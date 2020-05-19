‘Winners Focus On Winning, Losers Focus On The Winner’ – Tacha

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Natacha Akide simply known and addressed as Tacha is currently trending on Twitter after making a controversial statement on the micro-blogging platform.

Taking to her official Twitter handle on Monday, 18th May, the controversial ex-housemate said: “Winners focus on winning, losers focus on the winner”.

Since she made the remark, many have concluded that she was throwing shades at the winner of BBNaija (mercy Eke) and her numerous fans.

Unarguably, nobody’s name was mentioned in Tacha’s tweet but the ‘mercenaries’ saw it as an indirect shade to them, so they took to the comment section of Tacha’s post to vent out their anger.

See Tacha’s tweet below;

“Winners focus on winning, losers focus on the winner”.