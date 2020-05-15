With Raunchy Photos, Tacha Celebrates 400k Twitter Followers

Controversial former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide is currently in a celebratory mood after reaching 400k followers on.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform t celebrate the amazing feat, the reality TV star shared some never seen images of herself that are currently generating reactions and we feel you need to sneak a peek.

Since she left the reality TV show, hardly has a day gone by without celebrating one major feat or the other.

Read Also: I Fell In Love With DJ Cuppy When I Discovered She Has Endless Talents Like Tacha – Maduagwu

She signed a mouth-watering deal with a digital company only a few days ago.

She wrote: