With Raunchy Photos, Tacha Celebrates 400k Twitter Followers

Controversial former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide is currently in a celebratory mood after reaching 400k followers on.
Taking to the micro-blogging platform t celebrate the amazing feat, the reality TV star shared some never seen images of herself that are currently generating reactions and we feel you need to sneak a peek.
Since she left the reality TV show, hardly has a day gone by without celebrating one major feat or the other.
She signed a mouth-watering deal with a digital company only a few days ago.
She wrote:
who is TACHA..❔
•
400,000 TITANS ON TWITTER😱🔱
•
•#TachaTitanMemories pic.twitter.com/UiLPgM3cz9
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) May 15, 2020