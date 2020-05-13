Wizkid Celebrates First Son On His 9th Birthday

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun simply known and addressed as wizkid has taken to his official Twitter handle to celebrate his first love on the occasion of his 9th birthday.

While fans may be thinking he is celebrating one of his babymamas, well he is celebrating his first child, Boluwatife.

The popular singer and long time girlfriend, Shola Ogudu had him in 2011 when the talented singer was just taking a grasp of the music industry in the country.

He wrote:

My first love is 9! Wow! Boluwatife mi ❤