Wizkid Paid The Price For Nigerian Artistes ‘Internationally’ – Samklef

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Samklef has declared that singer Ayodeji Balogun simply known and addressed as Wizkid paid the price for Nigerian artistes internationally.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said Nigerian artistes used to stay in backstage at international concerts until Wizkid paved the way.

He wrote: “Idris Abdul Kareem paid a price for Nigerian artist in Nigeria why WiZkid paid a price for Nigeria artiste internationally. B4 Na backstage dem dey give Africans award thanks to Wizkid. And Na 50k to 200k dem be dey artiste for naija that year. Thanks to Idris.”