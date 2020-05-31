Wizkid Speaks On Police Brutality

As Nigeria and the United State record new cases of police brutality in the last few days, popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun has used his platform to air his view on the sad situation.

According to the singer, while police kill black Americans in the US, Nigerian police have been killing unarmed and innocent Nigerians in their own country.

The popular singer then called on God for intervention, adding that no man is strong enough to sort it.

He wrote: “Police dey kill black Americans and Naija police dey kill Nigerians. No man fit sort this matter. God save us.