Wizkid’s First Babymama Celebrates Son’s 9th Birthday With Adorable Video

Singer, Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate their son, Boluwatife Balogun on his 9th birthday.

The gorgeous mum of one penned a lovely message to her son and she stated that she cannot imagine her life without him.

Ogudu wrote;

“Happy 9th Birthday to my Amazing Son,

You came into my life with a BANG and nothing has ever been the same.

You have ALWAYS been my Strength through it all.

All the difficult moments I survived was ONLY because of your company.

I cannot imagine Life without You, and I’m more than Proud and Blessed to call you my SON and my Best Friend in the whole wide world.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOLUWATIFE BALOGUN

Mummy Loves you FOREVER!

#TIFErocks@9🥳“

In a follow-up post, the entrepreneur shared an adorable video of her son with the words;

“The Most Precious MEMORIES and

The Happiest MOMENTS of my Life Revolves around the Smiles and Laughs of just one Person.

My SON 🥰

Happy Birthday Mama’s Boy 🎈”

