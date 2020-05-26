Wizkid’s Firstborn, Boluwatife, Now A Music Producer

Boluwàtife, the first child of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun has started the journey to becoming a music producer, his mum has revealed.

Sola Ogudu, the boy’s mum made this known in a series of tweets on her official Twitter handle on Monday, 25th May.

She wrote,

“Tife has been making some really really dope beats…. DOPE BEATS!!!!!!!!

Lmaoo… To share or not to share!? Snippets ofcourse 🙄

“Ok I’ll do a Live session with my Lil ma playing some of the beats his made and ALSO making a whole new beat from start to finish. Drop a comment if you’re in .. Lez GAO!!!”