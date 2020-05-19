Woman Dies After Rivers Palliative Sharing Stampede

Tragedy struck in Elele, Ikwere local government area of Rivers state as a 62-year-old woman reportedly lost her life after a stampede ensued during the sharing of palliatives in the local government area to cushion the effect of the lockdown of state.

According to reports, she was said to have passed on after she was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

According to an eye witness account, the stampede occurred because people were not properly arranged.

The eye witness account below:

“We know that our people are hungry because of the lockdown, but the governor has a good intention and a good mind to ensure that people who are on lockdown will feed.

“But why should there be stampede? It is just that somebody is taking it (sharing of palliatives) personal; taking it to his house and selecting people that he wants to give. If everybody had been allowed to enter the compound and allowed to observe social distance, I don’t think such stampede would occur.

“The person wanted elected people who would be loyal to him. Did the governor give out the palliatives for people who would be loyal to him? The governor did not think about PDP or APC or any other party; he did it so that everybody will benefit from that.

“If the person had made up his mind to give to everybody equally, there would not have been stampede. During my own palliative, I brought out money to buy food and also gave women N5,000 each to help them,” Okah said.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, saying, “I am aware of the incident.”