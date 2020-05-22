Woman With Long Fingernails Explains How She Washes Her Hands

A video currently trending online captures the moment a woman with extremely long fingernails could be seen demonstrating how she washes her hands.

The woman made a video to show her fans and followers the steps she takes to make sure her hands and 16 inches long are clean and germ free.

In the video, the lady lathered her hands with liquid soap and rubbed her palms together.

However, her long nails kept obstructing her as she had to move to the side of the sink to so she doesn’t spill water on her body and on floor.

Read Also: ’I Wash My Car Myself These Days’ – DJ Cuppy Reveals (Video)

Watch the video below: