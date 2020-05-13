Women Get Their Hearts Broken Because They Like Bad Boys – Toke Makinwa

Temitope Alabi
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to share her thoughts on heartbreaks.

According to the OAP/Vlogger, so many women are left heartbroken because they always go for the bad boys.

‘Let me borrow the famous words from MJB ft Drake “Mr Wrong”. … Bad boys ain’t no good
Good boys ain’t no fun
Lord knows that I should

”Run off with the right one 😂😂😂😂😂
But why do some women like bad boys 🤣😂😂😅😅🤣🤣🤣🤣 that’s why they keep breaking your hearts 💕”

 

