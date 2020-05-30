‘Women Have Been Raised To Tolerate Nonsense’ – Singer Lami Phillips

Nigerian singer, Lami Phillips Gbadamosi has taken to her Instagram page to inspire women as she advised them to be kind to themselves.

The singer wrote;

“Women have been taught to be quiet when mistreated. We have been raised to tolerate nonsense and serve condescension. Many women struggle with self validation because over time the beauty in their identity was not celebrated. Dear woman please become what you were destined to become! Own that superstar status! You are worthy of peace of mind. You deserve to be treated well too. Patience should not = foolishness and suffering. Be kind to yourself. You are doing an amazing job .,, and I celebrate you.”

See her full post below: